Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.75

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.98 ($0.12), with a volume of 100326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.16. The stock has a market cap of £72.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.81.

About Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

