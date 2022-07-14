Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.75

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.98 ($0.12), with a volume of 100326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).
The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.16. The stock has a market cap of £72.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.81.
About Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)
Read More
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.