Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 163600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

