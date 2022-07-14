Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Busey in a report released on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,115,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after buying an additional 220,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 92,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter worth $1,852,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at $644,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares in the company, valued at $716,306.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

