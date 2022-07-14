Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QABSY traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $14.84. 1,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.
