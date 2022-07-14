Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QABSY traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $14.84. 1,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

