Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 69,900 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $5.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qurate Retail stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.