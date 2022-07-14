Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Shares Down 7.5%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.37 and last traded at $54.00. Approximately 37,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 55,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%.
Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEP)
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
