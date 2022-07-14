Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Shares Down 7.5%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.37 and last traded at $54.00. Approximately 37,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 55,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.70.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 22.1% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 63,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 16.7% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 32.5% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.