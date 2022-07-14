Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Short Interest Down 98.1% in June

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RWWI stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. Rand Worldwide has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 4.34%.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

