Raymond James Downgrades Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3623 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 309.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 99,477 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 59.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

