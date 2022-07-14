Raymond James Trims Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Target Price to $110.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.53.
NYSE:THC opened at $53.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.40.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 459,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,529,000 after buying an additional 43,621 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.