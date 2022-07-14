Raymond James Trims Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Target Price to $110.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.53.

NYSE:THC opened at $53.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.40.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 459,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,529,000 after buying an additional 43,621 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

