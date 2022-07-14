Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Position Trimmed by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,749,000 after buying an additional 359,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,064,000 after buying an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,056,000 after buying an additional 586,198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,511,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,859,000 after purchasing an additional 79,975 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

NYSE RGA traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,570. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $127.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

