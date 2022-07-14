Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Shares Down 1.3%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 797% from the average daily volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers factoring, credit card administration, venture capital operation, investment management, and investment advisory and agency services. It also offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

