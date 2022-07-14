Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Piper Sandler

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.10.

QSR opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.53.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. City State Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

