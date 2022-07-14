Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RKT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $8.62. 1,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,888. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $199,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,504,779.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 809,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,966 in the last ninety days. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,637,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

