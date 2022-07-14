Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to C$80.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.78.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,065. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after acquiring an additional 798,106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,955,000 after acquiring an additional 207,585 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,509,000 after acquiring an additional 491,690 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

