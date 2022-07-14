Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 51000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14.
About Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR)
