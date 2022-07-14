Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 51000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14.

About Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR)

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

