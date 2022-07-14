Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $110.00

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.35), with a volume of 14493340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.60 ($2.24).
SBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 233 ($2.77) to GBX 229 ($2.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 263.20 ($3.13).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 208.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.14. The company has a market cap of £284 million and a P/E ratio of 972.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
About Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
