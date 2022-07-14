SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Short Interest Update

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SAF-Holland stock remained flat at $12.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 12.06. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of 8.40 and a fifty-two week high of 12.06.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SAF-Holland from €13.00 ($13.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

