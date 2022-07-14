SAFE DEAL Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,232.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00006450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $2,232.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00064718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00018367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001899 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,757,424 coins and its circulating supply is 3,730,282 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.