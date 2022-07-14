SafeBlast (BLAST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $541,744.21

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $541,744.21 and $74,346.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,628.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00502235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00254277 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005594 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

