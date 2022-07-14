Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after buying an additional 101,104 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.92. 1,751,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,522,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.41 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

