Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 11,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 11,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $195.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Sanara MedTech ( NASDAQ:SMTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

