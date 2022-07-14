Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 11,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 11,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $195.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.16.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.
About Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
