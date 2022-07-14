Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SCHYY traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.25. 62,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. Sands China has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30.

About Sands China (Get Rating)

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

