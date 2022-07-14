Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Raised by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,246. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

