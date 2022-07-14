Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Boosted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of SCHM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.89. 5,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,624. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98.

