Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) PT Lowered to $34.00 at B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.53 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

