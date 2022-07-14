ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 88,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,353,674 shares.The stock last traded at $437.79 and had previously closed at $490.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $462.62 and its 200-day moving average is $520.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

