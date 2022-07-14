Shopping Price Reaches $4.08 on Major Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00019781 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shopping has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $3.96 million and $842,004.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,787 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

