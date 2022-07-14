Short Interest in Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Grows By 1,300.0%

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BDGSF remained flat at $$20.00 on Thursday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

