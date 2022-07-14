Short Interest in Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Grows By 1,300.0%

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:BDGSF remained flat at $$20.00 on Thursday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
