Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Decreases By 98.1%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LDSF traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

