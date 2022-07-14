Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Decreases By 89.0%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the June 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 463.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,513,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 48,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,806. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

