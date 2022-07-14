Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Increases By 260.0%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JHS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.48. 20,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,046. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

