Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Decreases By 96.6%

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,374,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition III alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MBSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,747. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.