Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Rises By 632.3%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 632.3% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

Shares of NYSE MGU traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,518. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

