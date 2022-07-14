Short Interest in Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW) Expands By 480.0%

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPACW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 55,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,998. Model Performance Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.

