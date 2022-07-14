Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Grows By 587.7%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 587.7% from the June 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NAN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.71. 39,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $15.53.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
