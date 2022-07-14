Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 50,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 762,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

SWIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

The firm has a market cap of $999.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

