SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Down 9.3%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.19. 105,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,051,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Separately, TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $963.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.40.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 224,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 44,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 276,814 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

