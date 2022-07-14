Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSIC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment during the first quarter worth $2,365,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $4,750,000.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.