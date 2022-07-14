Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 194,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 504,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

SBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silverback Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $154.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.

Silverback Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 1,009.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 240,090 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 504.6% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 271,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 103.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

