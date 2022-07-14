Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $140.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.03% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average is $123.46. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $197.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $3,939,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

