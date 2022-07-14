Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 21,092 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 8,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAMU. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter worth $1,727,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter worth $1,487,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter worth $1,976,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth $1,230,000.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

