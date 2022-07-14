Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 21,033 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 6,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Several research analysts have commented on SLSSF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Solaris Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.
Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
