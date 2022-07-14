Sowa Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $102.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,778. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.