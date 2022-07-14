Sowa Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.63. 68,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,589. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day moving average of $104.29. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

