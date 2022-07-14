Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 431 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,860. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.