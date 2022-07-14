Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,845 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $77.33. 1,613,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,848,824. The stock has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.97.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

