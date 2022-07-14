Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,497 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PD. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in PagerDuty by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.34. 25,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,783. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,578 shares of company stock worth $3,258,813. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

