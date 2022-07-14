State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Trading Down 1.1%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.34 and last traded at $71.34. Approximately 75 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37.

Get State Bank of India alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 313,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,140,000.

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.