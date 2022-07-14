Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $303,000 Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.01. 92,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $77.58. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

