Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.87. 248,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. GSK plc has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. GSK’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.11) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.69) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

